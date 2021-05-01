OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.29.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $257.81 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.10 and a fifty-two week high of $261.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

