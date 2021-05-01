OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up 0.8% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $620.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $604.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.03. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

