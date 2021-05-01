OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 348 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 24.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,425,000 after purchasing an additional 93,585 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cintas by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,759,000 after purchasing an additional 330,330 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 519,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $345.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $197.13 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.37 and a 200-day moving average of $344.21.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.