OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 264 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,768 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 274.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 35,044 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $80.40 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

