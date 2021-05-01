OneAscent Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 86.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $315.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $147.54 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $286.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.71.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

