OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $203.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.85 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

