OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $863,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 0.8% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $620.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $604.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.03. The firm has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $229.69 and a twelve month high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

