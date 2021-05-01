OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $564,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 0.6% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth $86,532,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after acquiring an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $648.10 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $275.96 and a 12 month high of $675.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $613.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.85. The stock has a market cap of $272.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

