OneAscent Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $44.21 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $18.82 and a one year high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 221.05, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Insiders have sold a total of 70,367,228 shares of company stock worth $3,058,983,580 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

