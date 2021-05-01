OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,710,000 after purchasing an additional 329,729 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,530,000 after purchasing an additional 879,729 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $686,317,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $116.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.70.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

