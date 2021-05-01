One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.01). One Stop Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. One Stop Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 million, a PE ratio of 133.03 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47.

In other news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.