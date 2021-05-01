One (NYSE:AONE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

One (NYSE:AONE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the March 31st total of 426,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 941,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE AONE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 163,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,739. ONE has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONE in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,853,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ONE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in ONE by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period.

one intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

