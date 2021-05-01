Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $10,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,695 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

OHI opened at $38.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

