Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 541.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

ORI stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,749.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,102 shares of company stock worth $43,026 and sold 163,000 shares worth $3,461,110. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.