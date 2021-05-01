Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Receives $29.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 36.61%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,477,000 after acquiring an additional 484,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,031 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,207,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

