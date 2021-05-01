Odyssey (OCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $905,120.00

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Odyssey has a market cap of $15.93 million and $905,120.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00069486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.93 or 0.00880350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00096210 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00049523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,976.22 or 0.08641842 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

OCN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

