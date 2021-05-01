Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,200 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the March 31st total of 152,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 383,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCUP. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCUP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.09. 165,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,571. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

OCUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Ocuphire Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ocuphire Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

