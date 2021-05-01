OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Issues Earnings Results

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. The stock had a trading volume of 328,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,855. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. OceanFirst Financial has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

