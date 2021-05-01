Observer Price Up 26.2% Over Last 7 Days (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Observer has a market capitalization of $65.51 million and approximately $967,522.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Observer has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Observer

Observer is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

