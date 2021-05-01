Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oblong Inc. is a maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions. Oblong Inc., formerly known as Glowpoint Inc., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bradley Woods reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oblong in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Dawson James began coverage on Oblong in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE OBLG opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. Oblong has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.49. The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 78.87% and a negative net margin of 84.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBLG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oblong in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oblong in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oblong in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,990,000. 3.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

