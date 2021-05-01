Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells $7,662,500.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 125,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $7,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,817,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,008,888.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OSH opened at $61.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

