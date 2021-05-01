Oak Asset Management LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 3.2% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.47. The company has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

