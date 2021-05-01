NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.56 billion.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $8.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.51. 3,576,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,790,575. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.08. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of -363.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $213.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $203.32.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

