NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $192.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NXPI. Raymond James upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.32.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $192.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.08. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $216.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,467 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,818,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 11,983 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 214,948 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

