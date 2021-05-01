NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the March 31st total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $600.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $563.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.51. The company has a market cap of $373.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.26, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $280.84 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,609,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

