nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) PT Raised to $34.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.17.

NYSE:NVT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. 960,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. On average, analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

