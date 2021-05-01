nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%.

NYSE NVT traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,612. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

