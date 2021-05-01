Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the March 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $312,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.98. 29,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,151. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.