Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

