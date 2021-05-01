Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHTX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foghorn Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FHTX opened at $10.98 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

