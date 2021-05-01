Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Sohu.com worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sohu.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Sohu.com stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Sohu.com Limited has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $25.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.70 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.