Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Puerto were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Puerto by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 62,414 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Central Puerto by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 829,823 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 49.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter.

CEPU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

NYSE:CEPU opened at $2.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Central Puerto S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $320.97 million, a PE ratio of 3.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW.

