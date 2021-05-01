Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $388,000 in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 202,435 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 350,651 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

XENE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of XENE opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

