Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,369 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,252 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,391,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,524,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $2,233,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth about $2,099,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $33.32 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $706,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,663.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.