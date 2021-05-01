Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nurix Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:NRIX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,395. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.34. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). As a group, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $212,826.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,580.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,430 shares of company stock worth $623,987.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

