NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DNOW. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

DNOW opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. NOW has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $11.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.14.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in NOW by 2.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NOW by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NOW by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NOW by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NOW by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

