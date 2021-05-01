NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NOW by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NOW during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

DNOW opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.11. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

