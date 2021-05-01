Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $81.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVZMY. Danske raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Novozymes A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $71.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $48.24 and a 12 month high of $73.20.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $552.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.66 million. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

