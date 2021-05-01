Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NOVN opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.01. Novan has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Novan will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paula B. Stafford bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 150,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,490.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Novan during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Novan during the third quarter worth $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 18,771.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

