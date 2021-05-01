Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.32

Shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $2.82. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 40,450 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nova LifeStyle stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Nova LifeStyle at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

