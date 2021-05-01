Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.32

Shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $2.82. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 40,450 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nova LifeStyle stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 61,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.10% of Nova LifeStyle at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

