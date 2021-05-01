NOV Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.

NOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

NOV stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. NOV has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in NOV by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 815,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after buying an additional 109,335 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $1,931,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NOV by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in NOV during the first quarter worth about $1,987,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in NOV by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 425,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.