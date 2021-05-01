Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 24.000-24.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.30 billion-$35.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.54 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $385.50.

NOC stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $354.44. 1,275,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $356.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

