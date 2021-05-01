Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Raised to $409.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $350.00 to $409.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.50.

NYSE:NOC traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $354.44. 1,275,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,720. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.89. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $356.88.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,891,661,000 after purchasing an additional 246,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after acquiring an additional 430,661 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,389,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,389,000 after acquiring an additional 46,424 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,901,000 after purchasing an additional 289,553 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

