Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Raised to $117.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $117.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTRS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.56.

NTRS opened at $113.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $67.43 and a fifty-two week high of $114.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average is $95.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 13,500 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $1,543,995.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,496 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,180. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

