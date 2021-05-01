Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 429,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $9,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 73,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 11,260 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $28.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($2.03).

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 1.58%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Northeast Bank Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

