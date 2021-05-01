Northcoast Research Weighs in on Zebra Technologies Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zebra Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.07. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.13.

ZBRA stock opened at $487.74 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $215.52 and a 12 month high of $518.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $487.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,830,000 after acquiring an additional 42,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,920,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total value of $7,348,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

