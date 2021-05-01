North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective lifted by ATB Capital from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NOA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.88.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$16.57 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$16.85. The stock has a market cap of C$496.27 million and a PE ratio of 10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.96.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$136.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$129.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.9400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total transaction of C$1,374,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,104,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,026,175.26. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 699,403 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.85 per share, with a total value of C$11,085,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 699,403 shares in the company, valued at C$11,085,537.55. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 721,403 shares of company stock worth $11,391,173 and have sold 110,200 shares worth $1,760,010.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

