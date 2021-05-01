North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0323 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

North American Construction Group has raised its dividend payment by 93.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $13.76.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $104.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NOA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

