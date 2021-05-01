Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 16,443 Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCEL. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 393,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,657 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $64.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,242,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $45.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.05 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on VCEL. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

