Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBTX. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $882,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SBTX opened at $32.05 on Friday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.88). On average, equities analysts forecast that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Silverback Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Silverback Therapeutics Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.